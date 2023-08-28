Shalimar Group holds inaugural balloting event for Golf Avenue project

SARGODHA-Shalimar Group of Companies, a prominent name in the real estate sector of Sargodha, brought together the world’s best architects and urban planners Meinhardt Group Singapore for its project Shalimar Smart City – the first-ever smart city in their locality. This project introducing the latest concept in living standards marks a significant milestone as Golf Avenue becomes the first-of-its-kind venture in the region, offering modern living and luxurious amenities to the bustling city of Sargodha.

In an exciting development for the city, Shalimar Group held its inaugural balloting event for the highly anticipated Golf Avenue project with an exclusive event organized by Elysium. In attendance at the event were delegates from industry leaders, foreign delegates, the realtors’ community of Sargodha and other cities, as well as, business community members and media personalities. The red carpet was hosted by Kiran Butt while Tauseef Haider and Maria Khan hosted stage activities which also featured a lively and entertaining stand-up comedy performance. The evening closed with a sensational performance by international UK Bhangra artist NS Chauhan.

Addressing the media and guests at the gathering, Malik Khizar Hayat Awan, Chairman of Shalimar Group Of Companies Sargodha Pakistan, shared the visionary perspective behind Shalimar Smart City: “Shalimar Smart City, a hub of Smart features pioneering in Punjab, is a substantial residential project established on international housing standards. The Golf Avenue is not just a real estate marvel but a vision for elevating the city’s lifestyle standards with a commitment to green spaces, state-of-the-art facilities, and a sense of unity among the residents.”

Director of Marketing Farooq Hayat Awan shared his excitement and shed light on the meticulous planning and unwavering dedication invested in bringing Golf Avenue to life. He shared details about the meticulous planning and dedication that have gone into making Golf Avenue a reality. He talked about the project’s key features, including a meticulously designed 9-hole golf course, modern architectural marvels and a range of recreational amenities that promote a holistic living experience such as a community club, golf mansions, smart villas and a grand mosque. The balloting event for Golf Avenue also drew the attention of potential homeowners and investors alike, showcasing the transparent and unbiased process that The Shalimar Group prides itself on.