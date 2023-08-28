Monday, August 28, 2023
South Africa women’s cricket team arrives first time in Karachi

August 28, 2023
KARACHI - The South Africa Women’s cricket team on Sunday reached the metropolis for the first time to play a series. Captain Laura Wolvaardt, Marizanne Kapp and Nadine
de Klerk will arrive in the city on August 29. The team physiotherapist
will also arrive on the same day. Earlier, the PCB Women’s Wing Head Tania Malik, and General Manager
Ayesha Ashar welcomed the South Africa Women’s team. The series of three T20 International matches
between the women’s cricket teams of Pakistan and South Africa will be played from September 1 at the National Bank Stadium
in Karachi. The T20 series will be

