Court extends Qureshi's physical remand in cipher case

A special court on Monday granted the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) another two-day physical remand of PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the cipher case.

Earlier, he was remanded in the FIA custody for four days in the same case.

Qureshi was produced before the special court set up to hear Official Secrets Act cases. The FIA prosecutor, Zulfiqar Naqvi, sought another five-day physical remand of Qureshi to further investigate him in the case.

After hearing arguments from both sides, judge Abi al Hasanat Zulqernain remarked that no more physical remand would be given if the FIA prosecution failed to make any headway in the case.

Later, the judge extended the PTI leader's remand.

Speaking to media, the PTI leader said the other side had no justification to seek further physical remand because of a lack of evidence.

"I'm already cooperating with the FIA prosecutors, but they are unable to produce any sold evidence," he told reporters.

Qureshi alleged that he was being politically victimised and that they [the FIA] were violating the law and undermining his basic rights.