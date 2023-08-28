Three US Marines die after aircraft crashes during military drills in Australia

SYDNEY - At least three US Marines on board a MV-22 Osprey helicopter were killed after the aircraft crashed during a military drill in Australia’s Northern Territory, media reports said on Sunday. According to Marine Rotation Force’s press release, five marines were “transported to Royal Darwin Hospital in serious condition”. The communique added that the dead were among 23 Marines onboard the aircraft which was taking part in routine military drills. The cause of the crash is being investigated. Calling the incident tragic, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said his government was focused on providing support. “Our focus as a government and as a department of defence is very much on incident response and on making sure that every support and assistance is given at this difficult time,” the prime minister told a previously scheduled press conference in Western Australia. Australian personnel were not involved in the crash that occurred during Exercise Predator’s Run 2023, Albanese added.