Three US Marines die after aircraft crashes during military drills in Australia

Agencies
August 28, 2023
International, Newspaper

SYDNEY   -   At least three US Marines on board a MV-22 Osprey heli­copter were killed after the aircraft crashed during a military drill in Australia’s Northern Territory, media reports said on Sunday. Ac­cording to Marine Rotation Force’s press release, five marines were “transport­ed to Royal Darwin Hospi­tal in serious condition”. The communique added that the dead were among 23 Ma­rines onboard the aircraft which was taking part in routine military drills. The cause of the crash is being in­vestigated. Calling the inci­dent tragic, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said his government was fo­cused on providing support. “Our focus as a government and as a department of de­fence is very much on inci­dent response and on mak­ing sure that every support and assistance is given at this difficult time,” the prime minister told a previously scheduled press conference in Western Australia. Aus­tralian personnel were not involved in the crash that occurred during Exercise Predator’s Run 2023, Alba­nese added. 

Agencies

