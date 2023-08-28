Toxic effluent discharged into Manchhar lake, RBOD project to not help even if completed, Dagha told

KARACHI-Sindh Minister for Planning and Development Mohammad Younus Dagha on Sunday directed the Secretary of Irrigation Department to prepare a plan to reduce the risks to the structure of the Sukkur Barrage, the flooding of cities and villages on the right bank of River Indus and to rehabilitate Manchhar Lake. The directives were issued in a meeting attended by the Chairman P&D Syed Hassan Naqvi, Secretary Irrigation, and engineers and other officials of Sindh irrigation department, a communique said. The Secretary Irrigation briefed the meeting about the progress of Right Bank Outfall Drainage (RBOD) project. It was informed that RBOD continues to be a sick project and the toxic effluent of the right bank continues to be discharged in the Manchhar Lake.

The meeting was informed that there is no project/plan presently under execution, which could improve the situation. The meeting was further informed that even if the RBOD project is completed, it will not help the flooding of Right Bank, which includes the districts of Kambar-Shahdadkot, Larkana, Dadu and Jamshoro. These areas, which were severely affected during the floods of 2011 and 2022 will continue to remain vulnerable unless some schemes are undertaken to divide the waters of flood into various zones with independent discharge systems into the river.

It was also informed that any repeat episode of 2011 super-floods can threaten the stability of the structure of Sukkur barrage unless any scheme is made and implemented to safely divert excessive water into the Nara desert. The Minister Dagha directed the Irrigation department to take urgent steps to prepare plans for the revision and reactivation of RBOD project, which ensure rehabilitation of Manchhar lake; flood water drainage channel to divert the water in the upper right bank region directly into the Indus River and escape channel upstream Sukkur Barrage to divert flood water into the Nara desert. These schemes are critical to avoid losses to the households, agriculture, and the infrastructure amounting to trillions of rupees after every few years. Dagha said the province of Sindh is the most vulnerable to the effects of the Climate Change and we need to take immediate steps with sustained efforts to make our infrastructure more resilient.