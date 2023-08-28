UNSC Report

According to a UN report discussed at a Security Council meeting in New York, outlawed groups such as the TTP and Al Qaeda are providing Nato-calibre weapons to the militant Islamic State (IS) group. This of course poses a serious threat in conflict zones, and neighbouring countries such as Pakistan have already been facing a significant increase in attacks from terrorist groups operating out of Afghanistan. Kabul has been trying to wish away this ground reality by repeatedly denying it, but this is now becoming an untenable situation that requires urgent measures.

The findings of the report check out based on Islamabad’s experience, as it is now having to deal with a growing presence of IS fighters in addition to the existing TTP strongholds that have been consolidated over the past year. IS has recently carried out several attacks in Pakistan, including on a JUI-F convention in July that claimed the lives of more than 40 people and injured more than 100.

The report further claims that weapons generally associated with the Afghan National Defence and Security Forces, are being transferred to IS by groups such as the Taliban and Al Qaeda, such as TTP and the Eastern Turkistan Islamic Movement (ETIM). This too is something that resonates with Pakistan’s experience, as a lot of the post-attack investigations revealed that militant groups were armed with very sophisticated and heavy weaponry that was able to overwhelm and take law enforcement personnel by surprise at night.

As expected, Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman for the Taliban government, has rejected such claims as unfounded and has stated that over the past year that activities of IS have been reduced to zero. He further added that those claiming otherwise either lack information or want to use this propaganda to give a “moral boost to IS and its cause”. This response is characteristic of Kabul, and Pakistan has experienced the same kind of non-cooperative behaviour on this issue. The international community is now finally waking up to this threat that Islamabad has been dealing with for the past couple of years, and the hope now is that a collaborative mechanism can be devised to curtail the growth and presence of terror groups in the region.