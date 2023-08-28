Wish for early polls a distant cry

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) may be crying its heart out for general elections within 2023 but this wish is unlikely to be granted.

While some call the PPP’s insistence for timely elec­tions a ‘fixed match,’ the PPP does need the elections to be held on time. New delimitations in the urban areas of Sindh could steal votes in the constituencies where the PPP hopes to win. In Punjab too, the situation can become a little tricky, especially in the South Pun­jab where the PPP expects to clinch a few seats.

In addition, the PPP also is taking credit for support­ing the rule of the Constitu­tion by conducting the polls within the 90 days after dis­solution of the assemblies. The PPP says it also advo­cated polls within 90 days in Punjab and Khyber Pak­htunkhaw last year when the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf dissolved the assemblies it controlled at that time. The PPP leadership maintains that if the elections go be­yond the 90 days timeframe, the country could face a con­stitutional crisis. Over the weekend, the PPP held a meeting of the Central Execu­tive Commit­tee (CEC), where they discussed elections and the worsening economy. Ear­lier, on August 17, the Election Commis­sion of Pakistan (ECP) had announced a new delimita­tion schedule based on the recently approved census.

This schedule indicates that fresh delimitation will take almost four months, making it impossible to hold general elections within 90 days of the pro­vincial and national assem­blies’ dissolution. PPP Vice President Senator Sherry Rehman criticized the 2023 census as “controversial” and noted that the Council of Common Interests (CCI) meeting had assured that elections will not be de­layed due to delimitation changes. She stressed that all the PPP-CEC mem­bers agreed that there should be no delay in the elec­tions since there were no changes in the National As­sembly seats. Former Chief Minister of Sindh, Murad Ali Shah, argued the elections should not be postponed due to new de­limitations. He claimed that the census did not require fresh delimitations and questioned the constitu­tionality of such a move.

Previously too, the PPP had expressed dissatis­faction when then Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced elections based on the new census. The PPP was part of the coalition government but disagreed openly with the then PM. Last year, PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari had as­serted that he will decide when the general elections will be held. This apparent­ly does not seem the case now. Last month, PPP lead­er Manzoor Ahmed Was­san predicted that the next Prime Minister will be from PPP or the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz). Known for his political prophe­cies, Wassan saw elections in November. The ECP, however, can plan polls in February at best under the new delimitations. To ac­cept the PPP’s demand, the ECP will have to give up the delimitations process. This option is not acceptable to PML-N, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement and sev­eral other parties. The PPP demand in the current cir­cumstances is unlikely to get official approval.