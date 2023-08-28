Monday, August 28, 2023
Workshop held to hone skills of young artists

Agencies
August 28, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD - Kara-chi Biennale Trust (KBT) in collaboration with the Sindh culture department held a full-day ‘PechaKucha’ workshop in the Mehran Arts Council, said a press release. PechaKucha is a system developed in Japan in keeping with concise communication needed in today’s competitive time. Under-30 artists from Hyderabad, Sukkur, Jamshoro, Naushahro Feroz, Khairpur and Karachi attended the workshop. Senior students from the Institute of Art & Design, Sindh Univer-sity, Jamshoro, and Shaheed Allah Bakhsh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritage, Jamshoro, got an opportunity to be part of workshop. The event, first of its kind, was organised by the KBT to help artists start their career, understand vital link between art and effective communication for future success, learn practical skills from leading art experts and networks and engage in teamwork.

Agencies

