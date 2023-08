Zimbabwe’s President Mnangagwa wins second term in disputed vote

HARARE-Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa won a second term in office, election officials said Sunday, but the opposition rejected the result of a vote that international observers said fell short of democratic standards.

Mnangagwa, 80, won 52.6 percent of the ballots against 44 percent for the main challenger, Nelson Chamisa, 45, according to official results announced by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC). “Mnangagwa Emmerson Dambudzo of ZANU-PF party is declared duly elected president of the Republic of Zimbabwe,” ZEC chairwoman Justice Chigumba told journalists.

Zimbabweans went to the ballot box to elect the president and legislature on Wednesday and Thursday in polling marred by delays that sparked opposition accusations of rigging and voter suppression. The presidential results were welcomed by the celebratory cheers of a few ruling party supporters at the news conference venue.