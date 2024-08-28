2 separate sectoral councils meetings on pharmaceuticals, chemical sectors organised at TDAP HQ

KARACHI - Two separate sectoral council meetings on pharmaceuticals & chemical sectors were convened at TDAP HQ Karachi under the chairmanship of Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan. Under Strategic Trade Policy Framework (STPF 2022-25), 16 sectoral councils were formed of different export oriented sectors on March 31, 2022. From these 16 different sectors, two potential sectors are pharmaceuticals and chemical industries.

These sectoral meetings were chaired by Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan and other senior officers from Commerce Ministry, DRAP, Pakistan Customs. Key officials in attendance included Saeed Mangnejo, Special Secretary for Commerce; Zubair Motiwala, Chief Executive of TDAP; Muhammad Ashraf, Executive Director General of Ministry of Commerce; Azhar Ali Dahar, Director General of the Engineering & Minerals Division; Zulfiqar Ali Langah, Director of the Engineering & Minerals Division; and Muhammad Yousuf, Assistant Manager and Secretary for the Sectoral Council.

The chairmen and council members on pharmaceuticals and cosmetics were invited at TDAP HQ to deliberate upon export enhancement strategies and main challenging areas which need to be addressed at policy level under federal government. Adnan Hiran representing pharmaceutical sectors and Osman Waheed and other key speakers attended sectoral meeting with Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal at TDAP HQ with their set of proposals which need to be addressed if exports from this sector are to be enhanced.

The sectoral council on chemicals and paint industry also attended meeting with Minister for Commerce at TDAP HQ, Karachi under the leadership of Zubair Tufail. Jai Ram representing chemical sector made brief presentations to the minister and put forward set of proposals on increase of exports from Pakistan. Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal has assured sectoral council members that consultative drive is being implemented under the vision of Prime Minister for Pakistan so that policy proposals will be incorporated in the National Export Policy Board. These meetings were concluded with a commitment to address the outlined challenges and pursue actionable strategies to enhance the export potential on different sectors from Pakistan. Broadly, follow up meetings will be organized in Islamabad at Ministry of Commerce to develop Export Policy with recommendations from all sectors in Pakistan.