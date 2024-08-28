25 candidates filed nominations for 20 executive committee seats

HYDERABAD - The Secretary-General of the Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry and Returning Officer for the elections 2024-26, Furqan Ahmed Lodhi has announced that 20 members of the Executive Committee will be retiring from their positions on September 30, 2024, after completing their legal tenure. For the elections 2024-26, twenty five candidates have submitted their nomination papers for all 20 seats of the Executive Committee. The Election Commission for 2024-26, comprising Naeem Aslam, Shaikh Shoukat Ali, and Abdul Aleem, has reviewed the nomination papers and found all of them to be in order. The 25 candidates include Muhammad Akram Ansari, Saleemuddin Qureshi, Muhammad Saleem Memon, Muhammad Shahid Qaim Khani, Kishan Chand, Shan Elahi Sehgal, Chaudhry Muhammad Aslam, Sohail Ahmed Qureshi, Muhammad Irfan Memon, Syed Amir Iqbal Jafri, Muhammad Iqbal Motlani, Nazeer Muhammad Ghori, Akbar Ali, Ahmed Idrees Chohan, Dr Muhammad Yousuf, Muhammad Asghar Khan Khilji, Moiz Abbas, Ashfaq Ahmed, Syed Faraz Ali Shah, Muhammad Al Nasir, Abdul Rehman Rajput, Muhammad Sharif Punjani, Muhammad Sanawwar Qureshi, Faisal Khilji and Shaikh Ghulam Rasool. It should be noted that the elections for all 20 seats of the Executive Committee of the Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry will be held on September 14, 2024.