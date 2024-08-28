Wednesday, August 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

3,175 cases resolved by PSCA virtual centre in August

Staff Reporter
August 28, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -  The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) on Tuesday released the monthly performance report of the Child Centre, based on the instruction of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif. According to the details, the Virtual Child Safety Centre was proving to be instrumental in assisting with cases of missing and found children across Punjab, including Lahore. Within one month, the Virtual Child Safety Centre (VCSC) received over 4,322 complaints, out of which the VCSC registered over 1,000 FIRs related to children. The centre resolved more than 3,175 cases. According to a report issued by the PSCA, the police were providing immediate assistance for complaints involving missing and found children, abandoned children, runaways, victims of abuse and other related cases. The VCSC was registering complaints through 15 Call, the Punjab Police Pakistan App, the Child Protection Bureau, and “Chat.” Feature data is also being collected on police reports and information regarding missing or found children received through the Mera Pyara App and 15 Call. The Safe City Virtual Centre for child safety was proven to help reunite missing or found children with their families.

PPP opposes closure of utility stores

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1724822983.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024