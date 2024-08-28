Alarming Rise in Criminal Activities

The escalating rates of criminal activities in our country, including extortion, kidnapping, fraud, snatching, and other illegal acts, have reached their peak in urban areas. Despite numerous attempts to bring this issue to light, I have yet to see any meaningful action taken to address this growing problem.

Research has consistently shown that higher education is directly linked to increased earnings and reduced poverty. However, the rising rates of illiteracy and unemployment in our country are creating a perfect storm that fuels the growth of criminal activity. It is alarming to note that Pakistan’s crime rate has reached 3.9% in 2023, indicating a disturbing trend that demands immediate attention.

While policing strategies can be designed at various levels, their effective implementation relies heavily on local police knowledge and expertise. The local police are intimately familiar with every corner of their jurisdiction and are well aware of the vulnerabilities within their precincts. Unfortunately, combating street crime has never seemed to be a priority for them, and this lack of focus is exacerbating the problem.

I urge the authorities to take concrete steps to address the root causes of crime, including improving access to education and job opportunities. Additionally, it is essential to revamp our policing strategies to make them more effective in tackling street-level criminal activity. The citizens of this country deserve to feel safe and secure, and it is the responsibility of those in power to ensure that this basic right is protected.

MOHAMMED SALEEM,

Hub.