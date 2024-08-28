Ali Zaryab eyes national team spot after stellar century against Bangladesh A

LAHORE - Rising cricket star Ali Zaryab Asif, a stylish left-handed batter for Pakistan Shaheens, recently met with Lahore Region Cricket Association (LRCA) President Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed to discuss his future ambitions following his remarkable unbeaten century against Bangladesh A in Islamabad. Ali Zaryab’s outstanding performance in the second four-day match earned him widespread acclaim, with many dubbing him a future star of Pakistan cricket. During the meeting, Ali Zaryab shared his excitement about participating in the upcoming Champions Cup, set to begin on September 11 in Faisalabad. He expressed his determination to leverage this platform to deliver memorable performances and secure a place in the national team.

“The Champions Cup, initiated under the visionary leadership of PCB Chairman Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, is a fantastic opportunity for players like me. I aim to perform at my best to convince the national selectors,” said Ali Zaryab. LRCA President Khawaja Nadeem praised Ali Zaryab’s talent and lauded his recent century. “As the president of an association, it is my duty to identify, train, and groom talented cricketers. Ali Zaryab is a product of the LRCA, and I am confident he will excel further at the highest levels,” Kh Nadeem remarked.

Abid Hussain, LRCA Manager of Cricket Operations and President of Khizra Club, where Ali Zaryab honed his skills, highlighted his potential to surpass even India’s Shubman Gill. He noted that both players excelled in the ICC U-19 World Cup 2017-18, earning spots in the ICC U-19 cricket team. However, while Gill received consistent opportunities and now represents the Indian national team, Ali Zaryab has not yet been given the chances he deserves.

Abid Hussain expressed gratitude that Ali Zaryab’s selection in Pakistan Shaheens allowed him to showcase his skills, impressing the selectors. He remains hopeful that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, whose vision is just merit, Ali Zaryab will soon earn his rightful place in the national team, where he can serve with dedication and excellence.