Wednesday, August 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Ali Zaryab eyes national team spot after stellar century against Bangladesh A

Ali Zaryab eyes national team spot after stellar century against Bangladesh A
Azhar Khan
August 28, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE   -   Rising cricket star Ali Zaryab Asif, a stylish left-handed batter for Pakistan Shaheens, recently met with Lahore Region Cricket Association (LRCA) President Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed to discuss his future ambitions following his remarkable unbeaten century against Bangladesh A in Islamabad. Ali Zaryab’s outstanding performance in the second four-day match earned him widespread acclaim, with many dubbing him a future star of Pakistan cricket. During the meeting, Ali Zaryab shared his excitement about participating in the upcoming Champions Cup, set to begin on September 11 in Faisalabad. He expressed his determination to leverage this platform to deliver memorable performances and secure a place in the national team.

“The Champions Cup, initiated under the visionary leadership of PCB Chairman Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, is a fantastic opportunity for players like me. I aim to perform at my best to convince the national selectors,” said Ali Zaryab. LRCA President Khawaja Nadeem praised Ali Zaryab’s talent and lauded his recent century. “As the president of an association, it is my duty to identify, train, and groom talented cricketers. Ali Zaryab is a product of the LRCA, and I am confident he will excel further at the highest levels,” Kh Nadeem remarked.

Imran, Bushra file bail petitions in new Toshakhana case

Abid Hussain, LRCA Manager of Cricket Operations and President of Khizra Club, where Ali Zaryab honed his skills, highlighted his potential to surpass even India’s Shubman Gill. He noted that both players excelled in the ICC U-19 World Cup 2017-18, earning spots in the ICC U-19 cricket team. However, while Gill received consistent opportunities and now represents the Indian national team, Ali Zaryab has not yet been given the chances he deserves.

Abid Hussain expressed gratitude that Ali Zaryab’s selection in Pakistan Shaheens allowed him to showcase his skills, impressing the selectors. He remains hopeful that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, whose vision is just merit, Ali Zaryab will soon earn his rightful place in the national team, where he can serve with dedication and excellence.

Tags:

Azhar Khan

Azhar Khan is an accomplished senior sports journalist with extensive experience in the field. He can be reached at azharmasood786@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter at @azharmasood786

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1724730177.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024