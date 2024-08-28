Ambassador sees immense potential for Pak-Zimbabwe trade ties

ISLAMABAD - Zimbabwe’s Ambassador Titus M J Abu Basutu has said that Pakistan and Zimbabwe enjoy a strong and friendly bilateral relationship with immense potential for trade ties. The two countries have been cooperating in various fields, including defense, culture, and education, since Zimbabwe’s independence in 1980. The ambassador said this during his conversation at Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Tuesday.

He said that by strengthening trade ties, both countries can benefit from each other’s strengths, leading to increased economic growth, job creation, and improved living standards for their citizens, adding that there has been a growing interest in exploring trade opportunities, with Pakistan exporting goods such as rice, tractors, and cotton to Zimbabwe, and importing raw materials like cotton, tobacco, and minerals.

The ambassador divulged that there are also Special Economic Zones in his country where the investors are offered ten years tax holiday, therefore Pakistani investors should come forward and grasp the opportunity to boost economic and trade ties between the two countries. He also highlighted that the Ethiopian airlines operation in Pakistan can also help promote people to people, business to business and tourism ties between Pakistan and Zimbabwe.

He also described Islamabad as one of the most beautiful capitals of the world with most hospitable, loving and dedicated inhabitants. Chairman Pakistan Africa Friendship Association (PAFA) and Secretary General United Business Group Zafar Bakhtawari said that Pakistan is committed to deepening its ties with the African nations and transforming them into meaningful partnerships. He underlined the need for air connectivity with African countries for promotion of tourism. He apprised the distinguished guest that ICCI regularly celebrates Africa Day in a befitting manner which is a testament that we hold in high esteem our relationship with the African countries. He expressed the hope that the ambassador’s visit to ICCI will be a milestone in bringing the two countries close to each other. He also mentioned that the current trade statistics do not justify the true potential of economic cooperation between the two countries, which has to be enhanced through collaborative efforts.

Senior Vice President ICCI Faad Waheed said that it is the right time to transform the existing friendship between both the countries into economic opportunities. He apprised the guest about the working of the ICCI by highlighting that the Chamber is playing a pivotal role for the growth of businesses, trade and Industry by building close liaison with government functionaries and business circles. He also talked about the necessity of close cooperation and coordination between the Zimbabwean Chamber of Commerce and the ICCI for the purpose.