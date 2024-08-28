Wednesday, August 28, 2024
Babar Azam drops to ninth in ICC test rankings

M Zawar
8:34 PM | August 28, 2024
Sports

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam has slipped six places in the ICC Test Rankings, falling from third to ninth after a disappointing performance in the first Test against Bangladesh.

In contrast, wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has climbed seven spots, reaching a career-high joint 10th position following his century in the same match. Babar now holds just a six-point lead over Rizwan in the updated Test batter rankings, with Pakistan's vice-captain Saud Shakeel also advancing to 13th place after his century against Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, England’s Harry Brook has secured the fourth spot, and Joe Root continues as the No.1 ranked Test batter. Bangladesh’s Mushfiqur Rahim reached a career-high 17th position, while Sri Lanka’s Dinesh Chandimal and Kamindu Mendis, along with England’s Jamie Smith, also made significant gains.

On the bowling side, India’s Ravichandran Ashwin remains the top-ranked Test bowler. Sri Lanka's Prabath Jayasuriya, England's Chris Woakes, and Pakistan's Naseem Shah have all improved their rankings, with Jayasuriya moving up to ninth after a five-wicket haul against England.

