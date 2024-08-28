Bangladesh coach wary of Babar and Rizwan threat in second Pakistan Test

RAWALPINDI - Bangladesh pace bowling coach, Andre Adams, has warned his team about the threat posed by Pakistan batters Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan ahead of the upcoming second Test match in Rawalpindi.

The second Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh is scheduled to start on 30 August at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. In the first match of the two-match series, Bangladesh made history by securing their maiden Test victory against Pakistan. The hosts after being put into bat first, accumulated 448/6 and declared their first innings in the dying minutes of the second day.

Bangladesh, in response, piled up a mammoth total of 565, courtesy of Mushfiqur Rahim’s marathon 191-run knock, before bundling out in the third session of the fourth day. The first Test was assumed to be heading towards a draw but Pakistan’s batting lineup faltered against Bangladesh’s spinners on the final day and could score 146, setting the visitors a meagre 30-run target.

During an interview with The Daily Star, Andre Adams shared insights about the approach for the upcoming second Test. He highlighted the significance of maintaining patience while playing Test cricket in Pakistan’s conditions. “I don’t know what sort of wicket we will get for the second Test. I don’t know how much the plan will change. This is a country where you have to be patient in Test matches,” the Bangladesh coach stated.“I don’t see the plans changing too much from the blueprint of the previous game. The plans could change if they (Pakistan) change their playing XI.”

Adams was questioned about Bangladesh’s specific strategy for Pakistan’s batters. While he chose not to disclose the team’s plan, he did speak highly of Babar and Rizwan, recognizing the challenge they present.

“I can’t share the plan (laughs). Obviously, Babar [Azam] is a great player and you have to be clear about what you want to do to get him out early,” said Adams.“You have to pay attention to guys like Babar and (Mohammad) Rizwan, who can take the game away from you.” It’s worth noting that Babar had a forgettable first Test as he bagged a duck in the first innings, followed by a 22-run knock in the second innings.Meanwhile, Rizwan showcased his exceptional batting skills by scoring a remarkable 171 runs in the first innings and then backing it up with a resilient half-century in the second innings.