Baseless rumors of terrorist attack on Turbat Naval base debunked

Rumors of a terrorist attack on the Turbat Naval Base have been confirmed as false and baseless, according to credible sources. The misinformation, which has been circulating on social media, is being attributed to a disinformation campaign aimed at destabilizing Pakistan.

Sources close to the situation have categorically denied any such incident, clarifying that no attack occurred. The spread of these false reports is seen as part of a larger attempt to sow fear and confusion among the public, particularly in the wake of recent terrorist incidents in Balochistan.

In a coordinated effort to disseminate fear, fake videos and fabricated news reports have been shared across various social media platforms, falsely claiming that an attack took place at the Turbat Naval Base. Among these are videos allegedly depicting scenes from Khad Kocha police station, which have also been confirmed as entirely fake.

Security officials have pointed to Indian media as a key player in reigniting negative propaganda against Pakistan, using these fabricated stories to create instability. Despite these efforts, Pakistan’s security agencies, including the Army, have maintained a vigilant stance, assuring the public of their capability to respond effectively to any threats.

Intelligence-based operations against terrorist elements in Balochistan are ongoing and are being conducted with precision. The security forces remain fully prepared to protect all vital installations across the country, ensuring the safety and security of the nation.

This incident serves as a reminder of the critical importance of verifying information before sharing it, especially in an era where disinformation can spread rapidly through social media platforms. Authorities have urged the public to rely on credible news sources for accurate information.