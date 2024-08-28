CM Maryam says special persons are very special for us

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Tuesday witnessed a ceremony to sign MoU between the Bank of Punjab and social welfare department for issuance of Himmat Cards to 65,000 special persons across Punjab. Through these cards, the special persons would receive a quarterly payment of Rs 10,500. Madam chief minister directed the authorities concerned to start payment through Himmat cards by September 15. “Special people are very special to us. The care of deserving special persons is the responsibility of the state,” she observed. The chief minister was told that Himmat Cards will be issued to 40,000 people in Phase-I and to 25,000 people in Phase-II. She was also briefed that a 30 per cent quota has been reserved for women in the issuance of Himat card to deserving special persons. She was further briefed that a dedicated helpline-1312- has been set up for the assistance of deserving special persons. The MoU was signed by Secretary Social Welfare Javed Akhtar Mahmood and President Bank of Punjab Zafar Masood. Provincial Minister for Social Welfare Sohail Shaukat Butt, MPA Sania Ashiq, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Chairman P&D Nabil Awan, DG Social Welfare Amna Munir and other relevant officers were present on the occasion. Meanwhile, Under the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s Vision Suthra Punjab, the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has deployed special cleaning teams in China Scheme, Shalimar Town. In Shalimar Town, over 800 workers and more than 140 operational vehicles were deployed for a comprehensive cleanup operation. The efforts resulted in the clearance of 26 waste points and 15 hotspot areas. LWMC Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din stated that special cleaning arrangements were being made in both urban and rural union councils. Moreover, China Scheme Temporary Collection Point and Fazalpura Waste Enclosure were being maintained as zero waste zones daily, he added. Furthermore, the LWMC CEO praised the cleaning operation teams for outstanding cleaning arrangements at Chehlum and Data Darbar Urs.