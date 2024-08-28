CM Murad directs to ensure protection of lives, properties of people during rains

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday directed the district administration officials to ensure to ensure protection of lives and properties of people during rains. He issued the directions during telephonic contact made to deputy commissioners of various districts of the province for issuing necessary instructions regarding predict rains in the province during the next few days. Murad Ali Shah talked to deputy commissioners of Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas, Umarkot, Tharparkar, Sanghar, Tando Muhammad Khan and Sujawal districts. He directed the DCs of the said districts to ensure draining out of rain water from low-lying areas and roads.