DC directs swift resolution of revenue matters

ABBOTTABAD - Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal Tuesday has issued strict directives to all revenue officers and magistrates to address several key administrative issues promptly.

The instructions include resolving pending matters related to the registration of land transfers, inheritance cases, audit compliance, and the computerization of land records.

Khalid Iqbal while chairing the District Revenue Review Committee meeting under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Government’s public agenda focused on Good Governance and Public-Friendly Measures emphasised the urgency of finalising revenue cases that have been pending for over six months. He also stressed the need for swift completion of land ownership transfer cases to improve citizen services. The meeting, attended by all revenue officers, featured detailed briefings by Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Arshad Mahmood and Deputy Director of the Service Delivery Center Farukh Masood on the status of revenue cases and ongoing computerisation efforts.

DC Iqbal instructed magistrates, patwaris, and Naib Tehsildars to ensure that citizens receive maximum convenience and efficiency when visiting district administration offices. He highlighted the importance of adhering to specified time frames for service delivery.

In addition to these directives, he called for the complete and swift resolution of all pending registration and inheritance transfer cases, and urged for the 100% computerization of land records in pending areas.

To further support citizens, he ordered price control magistrates and revenue staff to set the lowest possible prices for fruits, vegetables, and poultry on a daily basis.

The DC also conducted an inspection of Patwar Khanas and the Service Delivery Centre (CDS) and provided guidelines for enhancing service delivery and facilities. Special instructions were given to resolve issues related to land ownership expeditiously.