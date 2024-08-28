Deputy PM Dar offers talks to dissidents in Balochistan

Urged Baloch to recognise law, constitution, flag of Pakistan before state starts dialogue with them.

ISLAMABAD - Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar Tuesday offered talks to disgruntled Baloch but at the same time made it clear that violence in the name of anger was not acceptable. Speaking in the Senate, he urged the Baloch to recognize the law, constitution, and flag of Pakistan before the state starts dialogue with them. “The state is like a mother, he added.

Noting that political consensus was key to deal with the economic challenges and law and order, Dar urged all the political forces to sit together and find a way forward to eliminate terrorism in the country. Responding to the concerns raised by the lawmakers regarding recent wave of terrorism in Balochistan, he said politics should be avoided on this issue. He was of the view that dialogue should be held with those, who believe in Pakistan and added elements involved in creating chaos and killing innocent people in the name of estrangement should be condemned by all. Dar believed such elements were playing in the hands of Pakistan’s enemies to create instability in the country. He also termed Balochistan an essential part of Pakistan. He said Parliament must collectively determine a way forward to overcome prevailing unrest in the province as he assured that the government will implement the consensus decision.

About the recent terrorist incidents in Balochistan, Dar said that every Pakistani was sad over the bloody violence. He called for an in-depth discussion over the issue and suggested formation of a House committee to probe the matter. He further said that the State had collectively adopted the policy of operation of Zarb-e-Azb and Radd-ul-Fasaad to tackle terrorism after the Army Public School attack in 2013 and law and order situation improved. But, he added, unluckily during the recent past, the terrorists were brought back and released from jails that resulted in the increase in crimes and terrorist attacks. “We did a big blunder in the name of dialogue”, he said as he referred to the talks with outlawed TTP. He underlined the need to think above politics and resolve the country’s problems. Earlier leader of the opposition in the House Syed Shibli Faraz suggested that political issues should be resolved by political means and use of force should be the last resort. He also talked about the time when the PPP removed elected governments in KP and Balochistan and a military operation was launched.

Expressing concern over the recent coordinated terrorist attack in Balochistan province, he expressed astonishment what was happening in the country. Terming law and order situation as worse, he said, “Who will invest in the country under these circumstances”. Noting that law and order was linked with economic progress, he said a government lacking legitimacy and public support cannot bring about a positive change. He also criticised the government for legislation to corner the largest political party and said this would be detrimental to the interest of the country. Parliamentary leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party, Senator Sherry Rehman unequivocally condemned the recent terrorist attacks in Balochistan and called for enhanced parliamentary oversight on the implementation of the National Action Plan.