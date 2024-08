ISLAMABAD - An earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter Scale struck Swat and neighboring regions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday. According to a private news channel, the quake’s epicenter was located near the border of Tajikistan and Afghanistan, at a depth of 110 kilometers. In response to the tremor, residents evacuated their homes and recited Kalma-e-Tayyaba in fear. Fortunately, no casualties or property damage have been reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa