Excise deptt cracks down on touts exploiting citizens; 10 arrested

ISLAMABAD - The district administration has intensified its efforts to curb illegal activities outside government offices in the Federal Capital and arrested 10 accused for exploiting citizens and vehicles violating excise laws.

The Assistant Commissioner of the Industrial Area led an operation outside the excise department, resulting in the arrest of 10 touts. These individuals were allegedly extorting money from citizens under the guise of facilitating their work. This operation was launched in response to multiple complaints from citizens, who reported being harassed and overcharged by these agents. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, emphasized that no one would be allowed to take advantage of citizens seeking government services.

He called for similar actions against touts outside all government offices to ensure that innocent citizens are not exploited.

Meanwhile, the Excise and Taxation Department has launched a major operation against vehicles violating various excise laws. This includes a focus on vehicles using unauthorized number plates, black-tinted windows, police revolving lights, and those failing to pay the required token tax. Excise officials have been active in various locations across Islamabad, including highways, busy markets, and other significant areas, to enforce these laws. Today, action was taken against 66 vehicles with black-tinted windows and 99 vehicles without proper registration numbers.

Additionally, the registration of 53 vehicles was suspended due to legal violations.

In the course of this operation, police lights were removed from three vehicles using unauthorized revolving lights. The department also collected token tax from 200 vehicles that had failed to pay, imposing fines on them.

Director of Excise and Taxation, Bilal Azam, urged citizens to voluntarily remove non-standard number plates and black-tinted windows from their vehicles to avoid any inconvenience.

He also advised against the use of high-intensity discharge (HID) lights in public vehicles. Furthermore, he called on vehicle owners to promptly pay any outstanding token taxes and to ensure that their vehicles are properly registered.