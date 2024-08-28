Fazl meets Ch Shujat as political tensions rise

LAHORE - Chief of Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman called on PML-Q chief Ch Shujat Hussain at his Lahore residence on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the JUI-F chief inquired about the health of the veteran politician from Gujarat and engaged in a discussion about the current political situation in the country. This meeting is notable as it follows Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s recent meeting with President Asif Ali Zardari who aims to seek his support for the upcoming important legislation in Parliament.

The PML-N led government seems set to introduce constitutional amendments aiming at extending the tenure of the top judge of the Supreme Court for which it needs two-third majority in both houses of the Parliament.

The PTI, on the other hand, has declared to oppose tooth and nail all the moves by the government to bring about changes in the constitution. It is also planning to hold public rallies to exert pressure on the government for the release of party founder Imran Khan.

According to sources, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has been instrumental in arranging Maulana’s meetings with President Zardri and Ch Shujat Hussain.

The two politicians also exchanged pleasantries and commended each other’s contributions to the country’s politics over the years. According to a press release from JUI-F’s media cell, Ch Shujat praised Maulana Fazlur Rehman for his role in the recent Supreme Court judgment on the finality of the Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). Ch Shujat also highlighted that his family’s relationship with Maulana Fazlur Rehman dates back to the time of the late Ch Zahoor Elahi and the late Mufti Mahmood. He also expressed his intent for their bond to endure.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman reciprocated, describing Ch Shujat as both a friend and a respected elder. He shared that Ch Shujat had presented him halwa (a sweet) to celebrate the Supreme Court decision and mentioned that his visit was also to inquire about the wellbeing of Ch Shujat.

Provincial Minister Ch Shafay Hussain and Ch Wajat Hussain were also present in the meeting.