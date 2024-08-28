Federal govt reconstitutes new board of directors of NTDCL

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has reconstituted the new board of directors of National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDCL). The federal cabinet has constituted a new board for the National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC), and appointed Dr Fayyaz Ahmed Chaudhry as the chairman, said a notification issued by the Power Division (Ministry of Energy).

The new board will have Sheikh Imran ul Haq and Armeena Asad Malik as independent directors. The cabinet has reduced the number of ex-officio directors from five to four. Additional Secretary-I of the Power Division, the member of the Energy Planning Commission, and the Managing Director of the Private Power Infrastructure Board (PPIB), will serve as directors. Additionally, the chief executive officer of the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) and the Managing Director of NTDC will also be integrated into the board, with the latter serving as an executive director. Existing board members Naveed Sharif, Dr Naveed Arshad, and Rehman Ali will continue their roles,