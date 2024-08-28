Former Punjab CM challenges inclusion on passport control List in LHC

Former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, along with Rasikh Elahi and Zara Elahi, has filed a petition in the Lahore High Court challenging the decision to include their names on the passport control list.

The petition names the Ministry of Interior, FIA, and other relevant authorities as respondents, arguing that the inclusion violates their fundamental rights.

The petitioners are seeking the court's intervention to overturn the decision and remove their names from the list. The petition also notes that former CM Elahi, who has been granted bail by the courts, plans to travel to the UK and Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah from September 20 to October 5, 2024.