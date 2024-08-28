Four soldiers embrace martyrdom, 25 terrorists killed in Khyber

ISLAMABAD - Four soldiers of Pakistan Army, amid demonstration of valour in fighting terrorists, on Tuesday embraced martyrdom while 25 khwarij were killed including ringleader Abuzar alias Saddam in different extensive intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in Tirah, Khyber District against Fitna-Al-Khwarij and so called Laskar-e-Islam and Jamat-ul- Ahrar, conducted by the security forces.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), these operations were based on robust intelligence that had resulted into major setbacks to Fitna Al Khwarij and its affiliates.

During these daring and highly successful IBOs being conducted since 20 August 2024, the security forces had so far successfully neutralized twenty-five Khwarij including Kharji ring leader Abuzar alias Saddam, who was killed, while eleven Khawrij were injured.

“The heavy losses inflicted upon Fitna Al Khwarij in these operations is testament to the valor and commitment of Security Forces to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country.

Meanwhile, the valiant soldiers of Pakistan Army, who were martyred in various terror attacks in Balochistan, were laid to rest with full military honours in their respective native areas.

According to ISPR, their funeral prayers and burial were attended by senior Pakistan Army officials, soldiers, the martyrs’ family members, and a large number of local dignitaries. It is pertinent to mention that these soldiers made the ultimate sacrifice while bravely fighting with terrorists in various areas of Balochistan on 25th and 26th of this month. These martyrs include Naik Abdul Majid Shaheed, Sepoy Muhammad Saqlain Shaheed, Sepoy Zeeshan Ullah Shaheed, Sepoy Muhammad Shahryar Shaheed, Sepoy Ghulam Muhammad Shaheed, and Sepoy Zakir Khan Shaheed. “Pakistan’s security forces remain steadfast and resolute in their commitment to thwart any efforts aimed at undermining peace, stability, and development in Balochistan. The sacrifices of our martyrs will never be in vain,” the ISPR concluded.