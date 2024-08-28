Government committed to expanding crucial motorway projects, says minister

The Minister of Communications, Privatization, and Investment Board, Abdul Aleem Khan, has reaffirmed the government's dedication to advancing essential motorway projects across the country. Chairing a meeting of the National Highway Authority (NHA) in Lahore today, Khan emphasized that the completion of key motorways remains a top priority.

In his remarks, Abdul Aleem Khan highlighted the government's focus on finalizing the motorway from Karachi to Sukkur and the Sialkot-Kharian-Islamabad corridor. "These projects are vital for improving connectivity and boosting economic growth," he said, underscoring their importance in the national infrastructure agenda.

The Minister also directed the NHA to enhance revenue collection on newly constructed highways, stressing the need for efficiency in this regard. Additionally, he called for strict enforcement of axle load limits to maintain road quality and prolong the lifespan of the infrastructure.

The meeting in Lahore brought together key stakeholders to discuss the progress of ongoing projects and the challenges faced by the NHA. The Minister's directives are expected to accelerate the completion of these critical motorway segments, contributing to the overall development and connectivity of Pakistan.