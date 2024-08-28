Wednesday, August 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Government committed to expanding crucial motorway projects, says minister

Government committed to expanding crucial motorway projects, says minister
Web Desk
2:47 PM | August 28, 2024
National

The Minister of Communications, Privatization, and Investment Board, Abdul Aleem Khan, has reaffirmed the government's dedication to advancing essential motorway projects across the country. Chairing a meeting of the National Highway Authority (NHA) in Lahore today, Khan emphasized that the completion of key motorways remains a top priority.

In his remarks, Abdul Aleem Khan highlighted the government's focus on finalizing the motorway from Karachi to Sukkur and the Sialkot-Kharian-Islamabad corridor. "These projects are vital for improving connectivity and boosting economic growth," he said, underscoring their importance in the national infrastructure agenda.

The Minister also directed the NHA to enhance revenue collection on newly constructed highways, stressing the need for efficiency in this regard. Additionally, he called for strict enforcement of axle load limits to maintain road quality and prolong the lifespan of the infrastructure.

The meeting in Lahore brought together key stakeholders to discuss the progress of ongoing projects and the challenges faced by the NHA. The Minister's directives are expected to accelerate the completion of these critical motorway segments, contributing to the overall development and connectivity of Pakistan.

 Timeless elegance, affordable luxury: Qalamkar wedding formals

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1724822983.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024