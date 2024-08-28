Govt seeking $20b investments from friendly states: Musadik

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik Tuesday said that Pakistan is seeking $20 billion investments from friendly countries.

“We are trying to attract investments of $20 billion from friendly countries on G-to-G basis, while rest of the investments will be on competitive basis,” Musadik Malik said while briefing the Senate Standing Committee on Petroleum here. The committee that met under Senator Umer Farooq raised concerns over the discontinuation of gas supplies to captive power plants, despite these plants have invested in upgrades at the government’s request to meet power demands.

Senator Mohsin Aziz noted that industries had invested in power plants with 50 percent efficiency to meet their energy needs.

The Director General of Gas informed the committee that 1,180 captive power plants across the country uses 242 million cubic meters per day (mmcmd) of gas. Established under a 2005 government policy, 797 of these plants are located in Sindh. A proposal from the Petroleum Division suggested transferring these plants to the national grid, but the Power Division recommended shutting them down. The Power Division argued that transitioning to grid power would eliminate capacity charges on the electricity grid, and noted that no subsidies are provided for gas supply to these plants.

In 2021, the government called for an audit of these plants, but more than half in Sindh obtained court stay orders. The IMF had advised the Power Division to move these plants to the national grid due to their lower efficiency compared to LNG plants. Consequently, the fund recommended disconnecting gas supplies.

The Petroleum Division had opposed disconnection and instead advocated for enhancing the efficiency of the plants. It was further informed that reported that these plants consume 242 mmcfd of gas, valued at Rs230 billion, with RLNG accounting for 156 mmcfd. This gas usage generates Rs 430 billion in revenue. To address the disparity between gas and power tariffs, the Petroleum Division has proposed increasing the gas tariff for captive plants from Rs1,100 per MMBTU to Rs3,300 per MMBTU.

“There is still sensitivity on this issue. We can sit down and talk with the committee and discuss it,” Secretary of the Petroleum Division said.

Senator Aziz criticized the interim government’s plan to disconnect gas from these plants, arguing that the interim administration is not authorized to make such long-term decisions. He suggested discussing any commitments with the IMF at the next meeting, emphasizing that the plants have made significant investments in co-generation.

Musadik Malik described the issue as sensitive and expressed willingness to discuss it further. He also proposed an in-camera briefing on the Iran gas pipeline and captive power plants. Minister for petroleum division plans to deregulate petroleum prices, contingent on ensuring public protection.

The committee also received a briefing from Government Holding Private Limited (GHPL), the fifth-largest oil and gas exploration and production company in Pakistan. GHPL Managing Director Masood Nabi detailed that the company operates as a non-operating partner in 150 licenses, with a revenue of Rs140 billion and a profit of Rs60 billion. GHPL pays Rs70 billion in royalties and other fees.

Minister Malik noted a gas depletion rate of 1.7 percent per year at the wellhead. He explained that LNG contracts were initially intended for the power sector, but LNG consumption has decreased, leading to surplus LNG and gradual price increases.

Nabi, who also heads Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL), reported that the country has the capacity to import 12 LNG cargos but is currently importing 10, utilizing 83 percent of the capacity.

The committee criticized Nabi’s reappointment as GHPL MD, questioning whether there were no other qualified candidates available.

Senator Rana Mehmood-ul-Hassan inquired about progress on the boards of government companies and the absence of a future CEO for OGDCL. The petroleum minister responded that OGDCL’s CEO appointment is the Board’s responsibility and noted that OGDCL is now part of the Pakistan Sovereign Wealth Fund. The Finance Ministry is responsible for the appointments following the approval of relevant laws. Senator Mohsin Aziz commented on the difficulty of attracting qualified professionals to state-owned company boards.

Minister Malik revealed that the government is establishing a Sovereign Wealth Fund (SWF) for major E&P companies, with rules and regulations nearing completion. The Ministry of Finance is finalizing these regulations and will soon appoint boards and MDs/CEOs of the E&P companies.

OGDCL Managing Director Ahmed Hayat Lak updated the committee on production efforts, mentioning a cessation of operations with Schlumberger and highlighting improvements in gas production from tight gas wells and shale projects with Chinese cooperation. However, he noted that LNG imports have challenged integration into the system.