Intermittent rain and cool breeze bring relief across Pakistan

Intermittent rain coupled with a cool breeze swept through Lahore and its surrounding areas from Tuesday into the early hours of Wednesday, bringing much-needed relief from the summer heat and turning the weather pleasantly cool.

The rain wasn’t limited to Lahore; it was reported across various cities in Pakistan, including major urban centers like Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Karachi, and Faisalabad. Other regions that experienced rainfall included Gujranwala, Gujrat, Multan, Jhelum, Chakwal, Bhakkar, Sialkot, Khanewal, Layyah, Sahiwal, Kasur, Bahawalpur, Joharabad, Okara, Jhang, Bahawalnagar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Badin, Mithi, Thatta, Mirpur Khas, Sakrand, Hyderabad, Tando Jam, Dera Ismail Khan, Parachinar, Kakul, Balakot, Muzaffarabad, Garhi Dupatta, Zhob, Quetta, Sibbi, and parts of Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), strong monsoon currents are currently penetrating most parts of the country, with a trough of westerly waves affecting the upper regions. The Met Office has forecast widespread rain, windstorms, and thundershowers across many parts of the country over the next 24 hours.

Heavy rains accompanied by gusty winds are expected to hit scattered locations in Sindh, South Punjab, and East/South Balochistan during this period. Citizens are advised to take necessary precautions as the heavy downpours could potentially cause urban flooding in some areas.

The ongoing monsoon activity is expected to bring much-needed relief to people across the country, especially in regions that have been sweltering under intense summer heat.