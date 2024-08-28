Wednesday, August 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Iran welcomes expansion of ties with Kuwait at all levels: FM

NEWS WIRE
August 28, 2024
Newspaper, International

TEHRAN   -   Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in a telephone conversation with Kuwaiti counterpart Abdullah Al Yahya said that Tehran welcomes the expansion of relations between the two countries in all dimensions.

The Kuwaiti foreign minister congratulated Araghchi on his appointment and wished him success in new responsibility.  In this conversation, Kuwaiti foreign minister pointed out the will of his country to continue the process of development and expansion of relations between Tehran and Kuwait, and emphasized the importance of continuing political dialogues between the two countries.

Araghchi while thanking  Kuwaiti counterpart , emphasized that Tehran welcomes the expansion of relations between the two countries in all dimensions.  Referring to the complexity of developments in the West Asian region, he described the continuation of political consultations between the two countries as necessary and constructive.

Imran, Bushra file bail petitions in new Toshakhana case

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1724730177.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024