Wednesday, August 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Jaguar Group donates 700 plantlets to NTUF

NEWS WIRE
August 28, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD  -  Jaguar Group of Industries has donated 700 plantlets to National Textile University Faisalabad (NTUF) for their plantation during ongoing tree plantation campaign.  The NTUF spokesman said here on Tuesday that Director Jaguar Group Ahmad Cheema handed over the plantlets and inaugurated the tree plantation drive by planting a sapling in the main campus of the university.  He said that Acting Rector NTUF Dr Muhammad Tahir Hussain received the donated plantlets and appreciated the contribution of Jaguar Group of Industries in tree plantation drive.  Chief Financial Officer Jaguar Group Abbas Rizvi, Admin Officer Shahid Iqbal, Manager Marketing Ammar Zaib, Dr Zahid Hussain Convener Purchase Committee & Incharge Horticulture, Public Relations Officer (PRO) NTUF Sardar Pervaiz Akhtar and others were also present on the occasion.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1724730177.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024