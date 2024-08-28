Kahuta police book Kahuta Pallandri-bound bus owner, terminal manager

GUJAR KHAN - Kahuta police have registered a case against the Pallandri-bound bus owner and bus terminal manager for negligence after Sunday morning accident killed over two dozen passengers. According to Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Shakeel Lal, he was picketing on Azad Pattan Road when the overspeeding coaster fell into a ditch while turning near Garari Bridge in the jurisdiction of Kahuta police station, he stated in the FIR. The ASI reported that driver Rafaq, vehicle owner Muhammad Safeer, and manager of the New Kashmir bus stand in Rawalpindi, Abdul Qadoos, were responsible for the unfortunate deaths of 26 people. The police investigations have found that the vehicle had failed its fitness test and lacked route permission, and that the bus stand manager gave the driver a voucher to drive the long trip without confirming the documentation. Police have launched investigations against the deceased driver, bus owner, and base manager under sections 322, 279, 109, and 427 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). According to police sources, raids are underway to hunt down the vehicle owner and base manager.

According to reliable sources, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has ordered a thorough investigation into the accident’s causes, including the vehicle’s fitness, road quality, and design.

Sources say Punjab Highway Department and Regional Transport Authority officials are helping Rawalpindi deputy commissioner to investigate. Meanwhile, it is pertinent to mention that the technically unfit coaster proceeded to travel between Rawalpindi and Azad Kashmir multiple times, while Kahuta traffic wardens did not verify its documents.