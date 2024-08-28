Kate Winslet makes sad admission about ‘useless’ Oscar

LOS ANGELES - Kate Winslet is speaking out against discrimination in Hollywood. The Oscar winner didn’t hold back from expressing frustration over filmmakers and producers who do not support women-centered stories. During an exclusive interview with DailyMail, the 48-year-old actress, who is starring in upcoming biopic Lee, about Elizabeth “Lee” Miller, shared her stance on raising funds for the film. She said, “I’ve been in this industry for a long time, won an Oscar. It doesn’t make any difference when you’re making a film about a historical female figure.” Recalling an experience from the film’s production, Kate shared, “There was a backer who said to me, ‘Why am I supposed to like this woman?’ And I thought, ‘Well, you’re not going to be part of our film.’ The actress, who is known for her role in 1997 Titanic, shared that she was more than happy to weed out the people she was adamant not to work with based on their reaction to the pitch. Kate said, “Actually, that was great. To be able to just go, ‘We’re only going to make it with nice people who understand the story we are trying to tell.’ The upcoming film revolves around Elizabeth ‘Lee’ Miller, a fashion model who broke the mold to become a war correspondent for Vogue Magazine during World War II.