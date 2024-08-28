Wednesday, August 28, 2024
KP CM granted bail in May 9 cases by special ATC
Web Desk
8:08 PM | August 28, 2024
National

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has been granted bail in connection with the May 9 cases after appearing before the Special Anti-Terrorism Court in Faisalabad.

Following the court hearing, Gandapur returned to his province under security protocol.

Gandapur, along with several PTI leaders and workers, had been facing multiple charges related to the nationwide protests that erupted following the arrest of Imran Khan.

During these demonstrations, around 1,900 PTI members were arrested. Gandapur's appearance in court was specifically related to the cases filed against him for his alleged involvement in the May 9 incidents.

