Wednesday, August 28, 2024
KP govt announces Rs10m for families of Balochistan martyrs

August 28, 2024
Peshawar  -  The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced a compensation amount of Rs10 million each to the families of those martyred in recent terrorist attacks in Balochistan.

The announcement was made on the directives of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to show solidarity with the people of Punjab and martyrs.

Muzammil Aslam, Advisor to the Chief Minister for Finance, said that the provincial government deeply sympathises with the families of the martyrs.

He emphasised that both the government and the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who have faced the scourge of terrorism, fully understand the pain and suffering caused by such tragic incidents. He said that the party’s leadership strongly condemned the terrorist attacks and expressed their sorrow and solidarity with the affected families, underscoring their commitment to stand by them during this difficult time.

Muzammil Aslam said that terrorist incidents in North Waziristan have also claimed the lives of five individuals. The provincial government has extended the same martyrs’ package to the families of these victims.

