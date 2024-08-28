Wednesday, August 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Mahar hails SRSO for empowering rural women, reducing poverty under PPRP

APP
August 28, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR   -   Secretary Planning and Development— Sindh government Javed Sibgatullah Mahar visited Sindh Rural Support Organisation (SRSO) office and held meeting with SRSO team and beneficiaries, said a release issued by its Spokesperson Jameel Ahmed here on Tuesday. The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Muhammad Dital Kalhoro welcomed the provincial secretary P&D and briefed about organisation and its interventions especially the People’s Poverty Reduction Programme (PPRP), funded by the Government of Sindh.  On the occasion, PPRP beneficiaries of different initiatives shared experiences and impacts on their lives and livelihoods. Secretary P&D Javed Mahar appreciated SRSO work for empowering rural women and reducing poverty under People’s Poverty Reduction Programme.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1724730177.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024