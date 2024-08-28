Maryam Nawaz sets standard for other provinces: Azma Bokhari

Provincial Information Minister praised Punjab Chief Minister on Wednesday, calling her a role model for other provinces.

She contrasted Nawaz’s efforts with those of the former ruling party, which she accused of offering only lies, propaganda, and accusations. Bokhari lauded Nawaz for her public service initiatives, including electric bikes, the “Apna Ghar Apni Chhat” program, relief in electricity bills, and the “Himmat Card.” She noted that these projects are being adopted by Sindh and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

The minister emphasized that Nawaz's leadership is moving away from politics of division and hatred, asserting that the people of Pakistan have witnessed the detrimental effects of those who spread chaos and discord. She added that the disgraced individuals who once hoped for Pakistan's downfall are now seeking forgiveness.