Monsoon system to bring 150-200mm rain in Karachi: Met official

KARACHI - A system of strong monsoon winds causing heavy rainfall in Sindh, Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said on Tuesday. “This system will dump 300 to 400mm rainfall in Thatta and Badin districts,” Met official said. “Karachi likely to receive 150mm to 200mm rain,” weather official said. “Rainfall will intensify as the weather system approaches the region,” he said. Karachi and other districts of Sindh are expected to receive heavy rainfall from August 28 to 30 with breaks, he added.

“The downpour will begin from afternoon and will continue until August 30,” he said while apprehending urban flooding in the metropolis. Sindh CM on Monday briefed about heavy rainfall from the weather system entering in the province in a rain emergency session in Karachi on Monday.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz briefed the session that the weather system will bring heavy rainfall in Karachi from August 27 to 31. “Another monsoon system is expected in the first week of September,” he further said.

“The new rain spell will dump around 150 to 200 millimetres rainfall in Karachi,” meteorologist said. “Around 250 to 300mm rainfall is expected in Thatta, Sujawal, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar and Nawab Shah,” he maintained.

The weather system will dump as much as 500mm rainfall in Badin, Tando Muhammad Khan, Thar Parkar and Umarkot districts. Moreover, Sindh’s other districts could receive between 70 to 100mm rainfall, weather official briefed.

DG Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Salman Shah predicted ‘very heavy rainfall’ on August 28. “It could cause flooding situation in Dadu, Qambar Shahdadkot, Jacobabad and Jamshoro,” disaster management official said. He instructed Sindh’s local governments to remain alert, monitor local nulllahs and drains and arrange machinery for water drainage.

“All towns have been provided machinery for cleaning drains and nullahs,” Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani said. Karachi’s Mayor Murtaza Wahab said that the water board’s drainage system for nullahs has been improved.