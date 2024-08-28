Wednesday, August 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Mpox screening underway in Iran’s Razavi Khorasan borders

NEWS WIRE
August 28, 2024
Newspaper, Lifestyle & Entertainment

MASHAD   -   The head of the Communicable Diseases Department of Mashhad University of Medical Sciences has said that the instructions for intensifying the syndromic care of Mpox in the land and air borders of Razavi Khorasan are being implemented. Last week, the World Health Organization announced an emergency alert for Mpox worldwide, because the disease has left the endemic countries in central and western Africa, and it is now spreading almost all over the world due to rapid travel and communication, Zahra Nehbandani told IRNA on Monday. No report has yet been released on the existence of Mpox in Iran, she said. Necessary care is also taken at borders for all communicable diseases, including measles, dengue fever, and Mpox, she noted.

She went on to say that Mpox is transmitted by two methods namely respiratory secretions and contact with blister secretions and wounds.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1724730177.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024