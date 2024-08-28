NA session adjourned over lack of quorum

ISLAMABAD - The coalition government yesterday failed to complete the required quorum which led to the suspension of the house. The house, without transacting any agenda, was adjourned in five minutes as hardly two dozen parliamentarians were present in the house. With the onset of the proceedings, PPP’s senior MNA Syed Naveed Qamar criticized the ruling party over the absence of ministers in the house. “If the government takes the house casually, how will the world take us seriously,” he said, expressing reservations over the absence of ministers in the house. Minister for Law Azam Tarar, in response to the PPP’s MNA, defended that the Ministers were in the cabinet meeting. “If you [the chair] give five minutes the ministers will reach to respond to the questions,” said Tarar. The opposition members staged protest over the absence of ministers and also pointed out lack of required quorum in the house. The chair, due to insufficient members to complete the quorum, preferred to adjourn the house to meet on coming Friday.