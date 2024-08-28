Nepra to conduct fresh hearing on 20 decisions

ISLAMABAD - Following the directives of the Appellate Tribunal, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority will conduct fresh hearing on 20 decisions of the regulator related to tariff hike on account of monthly fuel charges adjustments (FCA) and quarterly tariff adjustments (QTAs).

Following orders from the Appellate Tribunal, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority will conduct fresh hearing on 15 decisions related to monthly fuel charges adjustments and five on account of quarterly adjustments, said Nepra here. On February 13, 2024, the NEPRA Appellate Tribunal ordered to conduct fresh hearing on 20 decisions related to tariff hikes on account of monthly and quarterly adjustments. All the decisions are related to the years 2021-2022 and 2023.

In its order on the appeal titled Pakistan Expatriates Cooperative Housing Society Limited vs Federation of Pakistan NEPRA and others, along with other connected cases, regarding fuel price adjustment (FPA) and quarterly tariff adjustment have been partially allowed, by the tribunal, thereby setting aside the Authority’s order dated March, 09, 2021, June 13, 2022, July 07, 2022, August 12, 2022, September 12, 2022, October 14, 2022, December 16,2022, January 11, 2023, February 16, 2023. April 18, 2023, May 25, 2023, June 06, 2023, July 19, 2023, August 08.08.2023, and 08.09.2023 concerning fuel price adjustment (FPA). Similarly, the court has also ordered regarding the NEPRA’s determinations of July 29, 2022, October 14, 2022, January 17, 2023, April 13, 2023, and July 07, 2023 on account of quarterly tariff adjustments(QTAs).

The matter was remanded back to the Authority for afresh hearing. In February 2024, and as per the order of the Tribunal, Nepra had fixed March 14 for rehearing. However, the hearing was deferred after appeals were filed by the consumers before Islamabad High Court, which were dismissed vide order dated 26.06.2024 and decision of the Tribunal was upheld. Now the regulator will conduct public hearing on September 03, 2024. All the interested/affected parties are invited to raise written/oral objections as permissible under the law at the public hearing.