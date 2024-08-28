New direct flight from Guangzhou to Islamabad launched

ISLAMABAD - New direct flight from Guangzhou to Islamabad has been launched to boost China-Pakistan connectivity, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Tuesday. A flight numbered CZ8069 took off from Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport (CAN), China, on August 25, carrying 163 passengers bound for Islamabad International Airport (ISB), Pakistan.

The successful departure marks the official launch of the direct flight route between the two cities.

The route’s launch comes shortly after Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on August 1 that the country will offer visa-free entry to Chinese citizens starting from August 14, aiming at boosting economic and industrial collaboration between the two nations.

Operated by a Boeing 787, the Guangzhou-Islamabad route will run three times a week on Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday.

The scheduled departure time from Guangzhou is 15:40 Beijing time, with an estimated arrival in Islamabad at 19:35 local time (22:35 Beijing time). The total flight duration is approximately six hours and 55 minutes.

The new direct route is expected to significantly reduce travel time and costs, further enhancing the exchange between the two countries and even the whole region.

Among the inaugural flight’s passengers were not only tour groups but also a significant number of business travellers and returning expatriates.

“This route is the latest addition to our growing network of flights between China and Pakistan, including routes from Urumqi to Islamabad, Urumqi to Lahore, Urumqi to Islamabad via Kashgar, and Guangzhou to Lahore,” noted source from China Southern Airlines.

The airline emphasised its commitment to accelerating the development of routes under the Belt and Road Initiative.