Wednesday, August 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

New EC KP welcomed with luncheon party

APP
August 28, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR   -   Provincial Election Commissioner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Shamshad Khan and newly appointed Provincial Election Commissioner Saeed Gul on Tuesday arranged a luncheon wherein all the officers of the Provincial Election Commissioner KP headquarters were in attendance.

The KP Election Commission Offices said during the function the Provincial Election Commissioner appreciated the services of Shamshad Khan and expressed good wishes to the new Provincial Election Commissioner Saeed Gul.

In his address, the Provincial Election Commissioner Shamshad Khan thanked all the officers and said that during his tenure, all the officers performed the office affairs in the form of an efficient team.

On the occasion, the new Provincial Election Commissioner, Saeed Gul thanked him for organizing the lunch on behalf of all the officers.

He said that he would do his best to solve the problems faced by the officers and staff.  Both the officers were presented with bouquets on this occasion.

New direct flight from Guangzhou to Islamabad launched

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1724822983.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024