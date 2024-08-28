Nine textile workers injured as coaster overturns in Faisalabad

At least nine workers of a textile unit were injured when a coaster overturned near Chak Jhumra, Faisalabad, on Wednesday.

Rescue officials reported that the coaster, carrying workers from a textile mill, was traveling near Chak 188, Nulleywala, Chak Jhumra, when the accident occurred. As a result, nine workers sustained injuries.

Rescue teams promptly responded, transferring three of the injured to THQ Chak Jhumra and three others to the Rural Health Center in Khurrianwala. The remaining three were treated on the spot and provided with first aid.

The injured workers include Ali Shair and Saba from Chak 187-RB, and Bilal, Farrukh, Ali Hassan, and Safdar from Jhumra city. Rehman, Ihsan, and Shamas received first aid at the scene, according to rescuers.

In a separate incident, a man lost his life when a speeding oil tanker overturned onto his car near the Baloch Colony pull in Karachi.

The car, trapped under the tanker, was removed with the assistance of a crane. The deceased, identified as Asad, was transported to Jinnah Hospital.

Fire Officer Zulfiqar confirmed the completion of the rescue operation, noting that the district administration was notified to transfer the oil from the damaged tanker. However, the tanker could not be removed without first emptying its contents.

The continuous leakage of kerosene oil from the tanker poses a risk of further accidents.

Meanwhile, both tracks of the Baloch Colony pull remain closed, causing significant inconvenience to office-goers. Traffic heading to the Korangi Industrial Area is being diverted to alternative routes.