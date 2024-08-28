Omar Ayub spreading false information: ECP

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) yesterday blamed that Opposition Leader in the National Assembly had consistently been misrepresenting the Election Commission, the Chief Election Commissioner, and its members, and had been spreading false information.

The ECP claimed that recently made false statements on a TV channel, accusing that the expenses of the 2024 General Elections amounted to 14.5 billion rupees. He further alleged that the Election Commission had demanded a significantly higher amount for election expenses from the current government, thus providing them with an opportunity to postpone the elections.

The truth is that the expenses of the 2018 General Elections exceeded 28 billion rupees. In light of various factors such as inflation rates, an increase in the number of voters, polling stations, polling staff, and the printing of additional ballot papers, the cost estimates were made. However, the Election Commission made efforts to minimize the expenses, and still, the 2024 General Elections incurred a cost of 33.5 billion rupees.