Pakistan believes in power of digital inclusion: Yousuf Raza Gilani

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on Tuesday said that Pakistan believes in the power of digital inclusion, where technology catalyzes equitable and sustainable growth.

The partnership between HEC, PERN, and APAN will help create a vibrant community, he said while addressing the 58th Asia Pacific Advanced Network (APAN) meeting.

He commended the Asia Pacific Advanced Network, the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan, and the Pakistan Education and Research Network for their efforts in advancing technological collaboration across the region.

Chairman Senate said that over 50% of the population in our region still lacks access to the internet thus hindering true progress and development. He said that our challenges and opportunities are increasingly interconnected, requiring a unified and collective response, however, the way forward lies in pooling our resources, enhancing synergies and building robust partnerships.

He observed that in the realm of cyber security, Pakistan is aware of the critical importance of safeguarding the digital infrastructure. “As cyber threats continue to escalate globally, with a 38% increase in cyber-attacks in 2023 alone, we are taking proactive measures to strengthen our cyber security”, he remarked.

Highlighting the significance of green technology, he also expressed Pakistan’s dedication to promoting eco-friendly innovations that balance technological advancement with responsibility to protect the planet for future generations.

Referring to the active role of the legislature, the Chairman Senate apprised the participants that Pakistan’s Parliament, particularly the Senate, remains steadfast in its commitment to advancing technological growth as a cornerstone of national progress.

“Our focus is on shaping policies that promote innovation, build digital infrastructure, and support research initiatives across the country” he stated.

The legislative efforts, he observed, are designed to create a robust framework that supports the development of cutting-edge technologies while ensuring that the rights and privacy of our citizens are protected.

He said that our journey toward becoming a paperless chamber is well underway, with significant steps being taken to digitize all processes. This shift aims to ensure that our work is more transparent, efficient, and accessible.

He informed that steps have been taken to develop internal digital communication mechanisms, including the creation of a comprehensive dashboard.

He said that over 64% of Pakistan’s population is under the age of 30, and the youth represent an immense resource for driving economic growth in technology and innovation.

The Chairman pointed out that Pakistan is already a significant contributor to the global freelance economy, with over 2 million freelancers and we are committed to expanding access to essential resources and markets. He observed that by leveraging the diverse expertise and resources of all member institutions we can innovate, learn, and grow together. He called upon member nations to work toward a future where technology serves as the backbone of national progress, driving us toward a more prosperous, inclusive and sustainable region.