Pakistan received only $436m foreign loan in July

ISLAMABAD - In the absence of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, the foreign inflows were almost dried in the first month of the current fiscal year as Pakistan received only $436 million under the foreign loans in July this year.

The government had budgeted to borrow $19.4 billion from the international donors in the current fiscal year. However, it received only over two percent in the first month of the year 2024-25, which is $436.3 million.

Officials informed that the country would receive the foreign loans after the IMF approves the new loan programme for Pakistan, likely in September. The approval of a bailout package from the IMF for Pakistan has been delayed, as it was expected in the ongoing month of August. The main reason behind delayed approval of Pakistan’s programme is the country’s confirmation on an external financing gap of $3 to $5 billion. Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has recently said that Pakistan’s case would be presented in the September IMF board meeting. The talks with the IMF are progressing positively, he said.

In the last fiscal year too, Pakistan had not received the entire budgeted amount from the international donors. The country had received only 78 percent of the annual budget amount in the year 2023-24. Pakistan has received $13.804 billion during the fiscal year 2023-24 against the target of $17.619 billion for the entire fiscal year of 2023-24. The government has not received a budgeted amount despite the country being in the IMF programme.

The breakup of $436.3 million showed that Pakistan had received $201 million from the multilateral sources, $107.7 million from the bilateral sources and $127.7 million under Naya Pakistan Certificate in July this year, according to the latest data. In multilateral sources, the country had received $54.05 million from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), $8.54 million from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), $20.54 million from IBRD and $111.88 million from IDA. From bilateral sources, Pakistan had received $96.8 million from China, $3.56 million from Germany and $4.42 million from the United States.

According to the data of the Ministry of Economic Affairs, the government had projected to receive $4.5 billion loan from the multilateral sources, $522 million from bilateral sources, $1 billion from issuing bonds in international market, $3.8 billion from foreign commercial banks, $5 billion of KSA Time Deposit and $4 billion from SAFE China Deposit.