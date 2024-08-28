Wednesday, August 28, 2024
Pakistan's apparel exports to China increase by 5pc in 2024

August 28, 2024
BEIJING   -  Pakistan’s exports of men’s and women’s apparel to China have been increased by approximately five percent, reaching over $18.03 million in the first seven months of the year, said the latest data from General Administration of Customs of China (GACC).

Commercial Counsellor at the Pakistan Embassy in Beijing, Ghulam Qadir highlighted the growing popularity of Pakistani apparel in China, attributing this trend to the superior quality and competitive pricing of the products. He also emphasized Pakistan’s strategic advantage in land trade with China, coupled with the zero-tariff benefits under the China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement (CPFTA).

“In the first seven months of 2024, Pakistan exported $13.10 million worth of men’s clothing to China, while women’s apparel exports stood at $4.93 million. These figures mark an increase from the same period last year, where men’s clothing exports were $12.65 million and women’s were $4.66 million,” Qadir told the China Economic Net (CEN).

Further breaking down the statistics, he said Pakistani men’s clothing exports to China totaled $28.66 million in 2023, $28.65 million in 2022, and $21.62 million in 2021. He mentioned that men’s apparel exports have grown by 6% so far this year. Additionally, women’s or girls’ trousers, classified under community code 62046200, accounted for around $3 million in the first seven months of 2024.

Qadir also announced that a significant Pakistani textile delegation is set to participate in the upcoming China International Import Expo (CIIE 2024), with plans for a fashion show featuring Pakistani models. Moreover, a large delegation from China is expected to attend the “Texpo,” a premier textile and leather exhibition organized by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) in Karachi this October. These exhibitions provide an excellent platform for buyers to engage directly with quality bilateral products, fostering deeper trade relations between Pakistan and China.

